2,100 acres burned after downed utility pole sparks fire in Sabine Parish

Tuesday, August 15 2023
By: Logan Cullop

FLORIEN - Ten homes, eight structures and some vehicles are destroyed after a downed utility pole sparked a fire that consumed 2,100 acres in Sabine Parish. 

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office said the downed pole was on Mount Carmel Cutoff. As of Tuesday morning, the fire was under control and no injuries were reported. 

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is monitoring the situation from aircrafts and is in communication with fire crews on the ground. Deputies said there are still hotspots in the burned area, but there is not a threat to homes or people. 

A state-wide burn ban has been in effect since Monday, Aug. 7. 

