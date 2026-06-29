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19-year-old killed, another injured in shooting along Blue Grass Drive, BRPD officers say
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department identified a teen who was killed in a Sunday evening shooting along Blue Grass Drive.
According to officials, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Kaleb Stampley, who was killed in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. near BREC's Fortune Addition Park following a verbal argument with an unknown person.
While Stampley died at the scene, a second victim who was injured by gunfire was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers said that the shooting suspect fled the area prior to their arrival.
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The investigation remains ongoing.
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