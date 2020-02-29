38°
19-year-old dies after car crash on I-59 near Slidell

3 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 14 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

SLIDELL – A single-car crash claimed the life of a 19-year-old on Monday on I-59.

The crash occurred on around 3 p.m. on I-59 just north of I-10 in Slidell when Denise Phillips was driving a Kia Optima northbound in the right lane. For reasons still under investigation, Phillips lost control of her car, causing it to exit the road to the right. After exiting the road, the car crashed into a tree and overturned, ejecting Phillips from the car.

Phillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time the crash occurred. She was transported to a local hospital by Acadian Air in critical condition. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Phillips was pronounced dead.

Impairment is not suspected, however State Troopers obtained blood samples from Phillips and will be sent to Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

