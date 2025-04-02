85°
Latest Weather Blog
19-year-old arrested in Hammond after allegedly uploading child pornography to online cloud service
HAMMOND - A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly uploading child pornography to an online cloud system, according to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ugochukwu Chukwudi, 19, from Nigeria, was arrested in Hammond after deputies identified Chukwudi as the person uploading child pornography onto a cloud service. An analysis of the devices Chukwudi had at the time of his arrest contained 64 video files containing child sexual abuse material with a majority of the victims being under the age of 13.
Trending News
Chukwudi was booked on 41 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 and 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was taken into custody Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Warrior Walk
-
2une In Previews: Parish Housing Authority hosting Community Health Fair
-
Members of a community near site of planned Hyundai steel mill oppose...
-
Baker School System to partner with Helix Community Schools for upcoming school...
-
Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft