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18-year-old killed in early morning crash on I-12 in Tangipahoa
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HAMMOND — An 18-year-old driver was killed in an early Monday morning crash after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on I-12 near milepost 44, just east of La. 3158, shortly before 2 a.m.
Troopers said 18-year-old Brayden Sanders of Kentwood was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-12 before colliding head-on with a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer traveling westbound.
After the initial impact, the GMC entered the median and overturned.
Sanders, who was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Troopers said impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
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