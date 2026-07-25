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18-year-old arrested in connection with Blue Grass Drive shooting in Baton Rouge

2 hours 23 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 10:22 AM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting on Blue Grass Drive.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Traylon Duncan was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Detectives said the shooting happened on June 28 around 6:55 p.m. on Blue Grass Drive. Officers found a 19-year-old, Kaleb Stampley, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials added that Stampley met an unknown person in a dark colored vehicle, and gunfire broke out between the person or people.

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The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-7867.

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