87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs

3 hours 57 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 11:35 AM September 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An 18-year-old was stopped by deputies for violating traffic rules and then arrested after law enforcement found drugs and guns in his car, officials said. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jonquel Watson from Ventress was driving along U.S. 190 on Saturday morning when he committed traffic infractions. 

After deputies stopped Watson, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun. 

Trending News

Watson was arrested and booked for illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days