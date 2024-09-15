18-year-old arrested for possession of stolen gun, drugs

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - An 18-year-old was stopped by deputies for violating traffic rules and then arrested after law enforcement found drugs and guns in his car, officials said.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Jonquel Watson from Ventress was driving along U.S. 190 on Saturday morning when he committed traffic infractions.

After deputies stopped Watson, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a stolen gun.

Watson was arrested and booked for illegal carrying of weapons with drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.