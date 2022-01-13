68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

18-wheeler flipped on LA 1 near Morganza

1 hour 57 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, January 13 2022 Jan 13, 2022 January 13, 2022 12:26 PM January 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGANZA - An  overturned 18-wheeler is causing major back-ups on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the highway near the Morganza Spillway.

At least one lane was blocked off by the crash. Traffic data showed long delays just south of LA 972.

Trending News

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days