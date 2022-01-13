68°
18-wheeler flipped on LA 1 near Morganza
MORGANZA - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing major back-ups on LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the highway near the Morganza Spillway.
At least one lane was blocked off by the crash. Traffic data showed long delays just south of LA 972.
It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was hurt.
