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17 days until the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

2 hours 22 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 01 2026 Jun 1, 2026 June 01, 2026 5:39 PM June 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ STAFF

SAINT GEORGE — The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway is 17 days away, with one lucky winner set to walk away with a brand-new home on Oak Colony Drive.

The home, built by Alvarez Construction, features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 3,000 square feet of living space. It is valued at $500,000.

A total of 13,200 tickets were originally available for the fundraiser; however, tickets are going fast.

Anyone who buys a ticket before next Friday will also be entered to win free gas for a year.

The drawing takes place on June 18.

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Tickets can be purchased here.

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