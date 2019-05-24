73°
15 years for two New Orleans-area bank robberies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for two 2016 bank robberies.
Twenty-four-year-old Bryson Tuesno was sentenced Thursday. U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says in a news release that Tuesno and 25-year-old Dwayne Winans Jr. of New Orleans robbed a bank in New Orleans and another in Slidell on Aug.15, 2016.
Strasser's news release says a bank guard and a teller both testified that they thought they would be killed when guns were placed to their heads during the robberies. Tuesno and Winans were convicted last year.
Winans also was convicted for a pair of 2016 carjackings. One of the stolen cars was used as a getaway car in the bank robberies.
Winans was sentenced last month to 30 years in prison.
