15-year old murder suspect to appear in court Monday
BATON ROUGE - Dolores Jackson was sitting on her porch on the evening of Feb. 2 when her life tragically came to an end.
"It was a horrific scene. The lady was lying face up, her face was bloody, and her son was running around," a resident of a nearby apartment complex said.
Jackson was an innocent bystander when a gun battle broke out nearby on Cadillac Street. She was struck by two stray bullets and pronounced dead at the scene.
Last Thursday, 15-year-old Tyson Wright was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun related to the shooting.
He is set to appear in court Monday, on his 16th birthday, for a hearing about the murder. Judges are also doubling down, and sentencing Wright for prior charges he allegedly never appeared in court for.
