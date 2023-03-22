#12 LSU softball thumps McNeese 6-2

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the 12th time this season, No. 12 LSU eclipsed double-digit hits as they halted McNeese’s five-game winning streak with a 6-2 decision Tuesday night at Tiger Park.

Head coach Beth Torina saying after getting swept over the weekend to Tennessee it was good to get back in the win column. “It felt better, it definitely felt better...it feels good to get back out there and just hit the ball hard and get their confidence back.”

LSU (24-5) recorded 12 hits in the game with eight of the nine players in the lineup registering at least one hit while the McNeese (19-10) pitching staff recorded only one strikeout on the night.

Junior infielder Danieca Coffey logged a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and hit her second triple in as many games to go along with a team-high two runs scored. Sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and freshman catcher Maci Bergeron both were 2-for-3 in the batter’s box. Bergeron had one RBI on the night and junior outfielder Ciara Briggs led the team with two RBIs.

Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin (3-1) earned the win Tuesday night while tossing two strikeouts and allowing two runs, five hits and no walks in her first complete game of the season.

LSU will travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss in a three-game series on March 24-26.