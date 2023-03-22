Latest Weather Blog
#12 LSU softball thumps McNeese 6-2
BATON ROUGE, La. - For the 12th time this season, No. 12 LSU eclipsed double-digit hits as they halted McNeese’s five-game winning streak with a 6-2 decision Tuesday night at Tiger Park.
Head coach Beth Torina saying after getting swept over the weekend to Tennessee it was good to get back in the win column. “It felt better, it definitely felt better...it feels good to get back out there and just hit the ball hard and get their confidence back.”
LSU (24-5) recorded 12 hits in the game with eight of the nine players in the lineup registering at least one hit while the McNeese (19-10) pitching staff recorded only one strikeout on the night.
Junior infielder Danieca Coffey logged a 3-for-4 performance at the plate and hit her second triple in as many games to go along with a team-high two runs scored. Sophomore outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and freshman catcher Maci Bergeron both were 2-for-3 in the batter’s box. Bergeron had one RBI on the night and junior outfielder Ciara Briggs led the team with two RBIs.
Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin (3-1) earned the win Tuesday night while tossing two strikeouts and allowing two runs, five hits and no walks in her first complete game of the season.
Trending News
LSU will travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss in a three-game series on March 24-26.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police were investigating Nathan Millard case when man fled from officers, caused...
-
At least two more years of work left on the Comite River...
-
Take a look inside Baton Rouge's Advanced Traffic Management Center
-
Amid outrage, corruption watchdogs question why son of ex-LSP leader wasn't arrested...
-
People gather on the Louisiana State Capitol steps to protest potential arrest...
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover
-
Stadium Golf Tour comes to Baton Rouge
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield