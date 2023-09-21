113-foot blade falls off New York windmill, lands in field

Image: The Post-Standard of Syracuse

FENNER, N.Y. - An energy company says it's trying to determine why a 113-foot-long blade fell off a windmill in central New York.



The Post-Standard of Syracuse reports that officials in the Madison County town of Fenner say it appears the blade fell off Thursday morning at Enel Green Power-North America's wind farm. The blade landed near the 200-foot-tall structure located in a field.



Town official say they believe a bolt may have failed on the 187-ton windmill, one of 20 located at the Fenner Wind Farm, which was built in 2001 on a hill 15 miles east of Syracuse.



Local officials say the windmill that lost the blade is the same one that collapsed in December 2009.



Company officials say they're working with the turbine supplier to investigate what happened.