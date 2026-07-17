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10 years later, JP remembers the lives, legacies of 4 law enforcement officers killed in 2016 ambush
BATON ROUGE — Friday is the 10th anniversary of the deadliest day in East Baton Rouge law enforcement history.
On July 17, 2016, an Airline Highway ambush killed four Baton Rouge law enforcement officers.
Corporal Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald, and Deputy Brad Garafola were killed in the ambush; Sergeant Nick Tullier, who was struck in the head by gunfire during the encounter, would die in 2022.
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