10-year-old girl missing from Webster Parish home

By: Logan Cullop

DUBBERLY - State Police are looking for a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her Webster Parish home. 

State Police said 10-year-old Peyton Rose Saintignan was last seen at midnight Sunday, Sept. 15, at her home in Dubberly. It was not until 11:30 a.m. that she was discovered to be missing. 

Saintignan is a white female with hazel eyes and brown curly hair. She is 4’3” tall, weighs approximately 84 pounds, and was last seen wearing blue Frozen pajamas. Anyone with information should call 318-377-1515.

