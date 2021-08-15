10-year-old girl drowned in pond near her home

COVINGTON - Authorities found a 10-year-old girl with special needs five hours after she disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Avani Cook was found by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies in a pond near her home.

Deputies said Avani was playing outside with her dog when she went missing. Her mother was supervising but stepped inside for a moment. When the mother came back outside, Avani was gone.

Deputies believe Avani walked into the pond and got in before drowning in it.

Avani was non-verbal and suffered from medical conditions that may have inhibited her ability to get around.

The investigation is ongoing, but deputies believe it was just a tragic accident.