77°
Latest Weather Blog
10-year-old girl drowned in pond near her home
COVINGTON - Authorities found a 10-year-old girl with special needs five hours after she disappeared around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Avani Cook was found by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies in a pond near her home.
Deputies said Avani was playing outside with her dog when she went missing. Her mother was supervising but stepped inside for a moment. When the mother came back outside, Avani was gone.
Deputies believe Avani walked into the pond and got in before drowning in it.
Avani was non-verbal and suffered from medical conditions that may have inhibited her ability to get around.
Trending News
The investigation is ongoing, but deputies believe it was just a tragic accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Denham Springs Housing Authority has new home five years after being wiped...
-
Child hospitalized after parents say daycare forgot 4-year-old in transit van
-
Local restaurant Walk-Ons looking to sign walk-on athletes
-
State app downloaded thousands of times since Thursday, provides digital proof of...
-
State health officials address school closures amid COVID-19 pandemic