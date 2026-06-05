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1 transported to hospital following crash along La. 73 in Prairieville

54 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 4:55 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — Authorities are currently on the scene of a head-on collision on La. 73 that has sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the I-10 East on-ramp. There are currently three ambulance units on the scene, with one transporting a patient to the hospital in stable condition.

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