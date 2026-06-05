1 transported to hospital following crash along La. 73 in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE — Authorities are currently on the scene of a head-on collision on La. 73 that has sent at least one person to the hospital.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the I-10 East on-ramp. There are currently three ambulance units on the scene, with one transporting a patient to the hospital in stable condition.

Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.