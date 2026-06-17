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1 person injured after shed catches fire in Central's Morgan Place West subdivision
CENTRAL — A shed at a home inside the Morgan Place West subdivision caught fire Wednesday morning in Central.
Firefighters from the Central Fire Department, alongside Baton Rouge Fire and District Six Fire units, responded to the fire around 6:10 a.m.
One person was injured in the fire, but they were treated at the scene and promptly released.
Central Fire said that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
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