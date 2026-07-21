$1 million donation will fund redevelopment of vacant property into apartments near Southern University

BATON ROUGE - A $1 million investment will fund new housing near Southern University.

Alumnus Dexter Henderson donated the money to redevelop a vacant property into "The Jaguar Colosseum." The property will serve as student housing with six units and can accommodate over 20 students.

The property is located at 6800 Scenic Highway near Southern University's campus.

"The Jaguar Colosseum represents more than the redevelopment of a building—it represents an investment in the future of North Baton Rouge," Henderson said.

District 2 Councilman Anthony Kenney also expressed support for the project.

"This is exactly the type of investment our community needs. The Jaguar Colosseum transforms blight into opportunity while creating new housing options that support Southern University and strengthen North Baton Rouge," Kenny said in a press release.

Construction is currently underway and is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 school year.

The Jaguar Colosseum is the latest of several housing projects around Southern, including an 850-bed complex of on-campus housing and a privately owned student housing complex in Scotlandville.