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1 injured following Friday afternoon shooting on Daniels Street in Baker
BAKER — Authorities responded to a shooting on Daniels Street that left one person injured in Baker on Friday afternoon.
According to emergency officials, the shooting occurred around 1:54 p.m. on the 1100 block of Daniels Street.
One person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
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