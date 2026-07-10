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1 injured following Friday afternoon shooting on Daniels Street in Baker

1 hour 44 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2026 Jul 10, 2026 July 10, 2026 3:01 PM July 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Authorities responded to a shooting on Daniels Street that left one person injured in Baker on Friday afternoon. 

According to emergency officials, the shooting occurred around 1:54 p.m. on the 1100 block of Daniels Street.

One person was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

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