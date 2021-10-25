71°
1 in serious condition after shooting along Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and is in serious condition after a shooting off of Airline Highway on Monday night.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was shot in the mid-section shortly before 9 p.m. near Port Royal Apartments.
No other details were immediately available.
