1 dead, multiple injured in 5 separate Sunday morning shootings in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — At least one person was killed and five were injured in five separate shootings across the capital city on Sunday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The violence began just before 1 a.m. when a man was shot at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments on Florida Boulevard, BRPD said. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 2 a.m., two people were shot at Club Emotions on North Acadian Thruway, according to police. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery. The other was driving past the club when gunfire hit his car and he later realized he had been shot.

At almost the same time, BRPD officers responded to a woman at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they later learned she was shot on Highland Road.

Just before 4 a.m., 36-year-old Jonique Brown was found dead in the 3400 block of Plank Road with multiple gunshot wounds. BRPD said a fight broke out, which led to multiple people firing guns.

At around 10:30 a.m., a man was shot on Belhaven Trace Drive, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and his status is not currently known.

No further details were immediately available. BRPD asks anyone with information regarding each shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.