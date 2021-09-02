Latest Weather Blog
Storm resources
Yesterday
La. residents impacted by Ida can now apply for federal aid
Posted 8:31 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida can now apply for federal assistance through FEMA.
Governor Edwards held a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, about 28 hours after Hurricane Ida first made landfall in southeast Louisiana. There, the governor announced that residents (More)
Today
Some parishes offering free meals, supplies to storm victims
Posted 11:24 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff
Some parishes in parts of southeast Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida are offering free food, water, ice and other supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.
(More)...
Yesterday
Due to Ida's impact, SNAP benefits can be used to purchase hot food in Louisiana
Posted 12:29 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) announced Wednesday that its Louisiana participants can use their benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through September 28.
(More)...
Today
More than 750k still without power in Louisiana; what energy companies are doing about it
Posted 11:47 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Three days after Hurricane Ida carved a path of destruction through south Louisiana, more than 755,000 (More)...
Yesterday
Navigating a Four-Way Stop
Posted 12:26 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Ida's damaging winds triggered widespread outages across south Louisiana.
Days after the storm, energy crews are still working to restore power to the capital area and in the (More)
8/31/2021
Full list of curfews issued across south Louisiana
Yesterday
List of grocery stores currently open in Baton Rouge
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ida remnants pound Northeast with rain, flooding, tornadoes
-
Rescuers save cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida
-
Out-of-state first responders giving much-needed help in Tangipahoa Parish
-
Restaurants, fast food chains seeing uptick in business after hurricane
-
Drillship crew to be evacuated from Gulf of Mexico after being pummeled...