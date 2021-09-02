Storm resources

76°
La. residents impacted by Ida can now apply for federal aid

Posted 8:31 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisianans impacted by Hurricane Ida can now apply for federal assistance through FEMA. 

Governor Edwards held a news conference at 4 p.m. Monday, about 28 hours after Hurricane Ida first made landfall in southeast Louisiana. There, the governor announced that residents (More)

Today

Posted 11:24 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

Some parishes in parts of southeast Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida are offering free food, water, ice and other supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

(More)...

Yesterday

Posted 12:29 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) announced Wednesday that its Louisiana participants can use their benefits to purchase “hot” or prepared foods through September 28.

(More)...

Today

Posted 11:47 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Three days after Hurricane Ida carved a path of destruction through south Louisiana, more than 755,000 (More)...

Yesterday

Posted 12:26 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hurricane Ida's damaging winds triggered widespread outages across south Louisiana. 

Days after the storm, energy crews are still working to restore power to the capital area and in the (More)

8/31/2021

Posted 1:22 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

Throughout south Louisiana, curfews have been issued due to the threat posed by Hurricane Ida; a list of regional curfews can be found below:

Ascension Parish

Parish-wide (More)

Yesterday

Posted 12:24 PM 9/1/2021 by WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A number of local businesses are reopening in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has compiled a list of grocery stores open throughout the city. Check the list below or follow the link (More)

