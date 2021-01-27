64°
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly a year it was the Trump show. Now President Joe Biden is calling up the... More >>
A popular NBA reporter and analyst has passed away from complications associated with COVID-19, CNN reports. Sekou Smith died... More >>
Stocks are pulling back broadly in the early going on Wall Street, taking the S&P 500 further below the record... More >>
The White House is "actively looking" into the possibility of requiring passengers to submit to COVID-19 tests before boarding domestic... More >>
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge citizens have access to a new web-based platform that offers a detailed, interactive view of... More >>
ROME -Pope Francis marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday by warning that warped ideologies can pave the way to another... More >>
AUSTIN, TX — A woman from Baton Rouge is dead after a nearly six-hour long standoff in Texas that began... More >>
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear Russia-U.S. arms control treaty,... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday (Jan. 26) that the state is requesting federal aid for hurricane... More >>
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies have been searching for a missing person in the Lower Mississippi... More >>
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced the death of a beloved K-9 named Rico who worked alongside troopers for... More >>
The rain and fog will be short-lived today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: There is a Dense Fog... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will receive about 9,000 more COVID vaccines next week than previously expected as part of the... More >>
MATHEWS, La. (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered from a Louisiana bayou, authorities said Tuesday. In a... More >>
Baton rouge – Small business owners fear the push to nearly double the federal minimum wage to $15 will be... More >>
Four Tigers in double figures led by Cam Thomas' game high 28 points as LSU knocks off Texas A&M for... More >>
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s two Republican U.S. senators are taking different approaches to the second impeachment trial against... More >>
COVID outbreak stems from wrestling tournament in Gonzales, LHSAA issues memorandum effective immediately
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at the Lamar Dixon... More >>
GONZALES - Farmland is turning into real estate, and there's a storm brewing in Ascension Parish. People who live in... More >>
