Biden says he's 'bringing back the pros' for virus briefings
Biden says he's 'bringing back the pros' for virus briefings
WASHINGTON (AP) — For nearly a year it was the Trump show. Now President Joe Biden is calling up the... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:57:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
NBA reporter, analyst Sekou Smith succumbs to COVID
NBA reporter, analyst Sekou Smith succumbs to COVID
A popular NBA reporter and analyst has passed away from complications associated with COVID-19, CNN reports. Sekou Smith died... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:52:43 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street, led by Big Tech
Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street, led by Big Tech
Stocks are pulling back broadly in the early going on Wall Street, taking the S&P 500 further below the record... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:21:49 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Federal officials consider requiring COVID tests for domestic flight passengers
Federal officials consider requiring COVID tests for domestic flight passengers
The White House is "actively looking" into the possibility of requiring passengers to submit to COVID-19 tests before boarding domestic... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 9:17:25 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
EBR City-Parish rolls out new online tool...
EBR City-Parish rolls out new online tool featuring detailed view of annual operating budget
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge citizens have access to a new web-based platform that offers a detailed, interactive view of... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 8:57:47 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Pope marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with warning about warped ideologies
Pope marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with warning about warped ideologies
ROME -Pope Francis marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday by warning that warped ideologies can pave the way to another... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 8:44:30 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Doctor from Baton Rouge killed in hostage...
Doctor from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Texas office
AUSTIN, TX — A woman from Baton Rouge is dead after a nearly six-hour long standoff in Texas that began... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 8:22:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Russian parliament agrees to New START nuclear treaty extension
Russian parliament agrees to New START nuclear treaty extension
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers on Wednesday quickly approved the extension of the last remaining nuclear Russia-U.S. arms control treaty,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 7:30:34 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Governor Edwards asks White House for $3B in hurricane aid
Governor Edwards asks White House for $3B in hurricane aid
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday (Jan. 26) that the state is requesting federal aid for hurricane... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 7:23:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jefferson Parish
Coast Guard searching for missing person near Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard and partner agencies have been searching for a missing person in the Lower Mississippi... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 7:19:02 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Biden to reopen Obamacare markets for COVID-19 relief
Biden to reopen Obamacare markets for COVID-19 relief
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Joe Biden plans to reopen the HealthCare.gov insurance markets for a special... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:57:29 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Louisiana State Police announce death of retired K-9, 'Rico'
Louisiana State Police announce death of retired K-9, 'Rico'
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced the death of a beloved K-9 named Rico who worked alongside troopers for... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:39:22 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight
Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight
The rain and fog will be short-lived today. THE FORECAST Today and Tonight: There is a Dense Fog... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:16:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in Weather
La. gets boost to vaccine supply, will...
La. gets boost to vaccine supply, will receive 67,350 doses next week
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana will receive about 9,000 more COVID vaccines next week than previously expected as part of the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 6:03:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Lafourche Parish authorities investigate suspected drowning
Lafourche Parish authorities investigate suspected drowning
MATHEWS, La. (AP) — A man’s body has been recovered from a Louisiana bayou, authorities said Tuesday. In a... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 5:27:22 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Small businesses warn prices could go up...
Small businesses warn prices could go up with minimum wage increase
Baton rouge – Small business owners fear the push to nearly double the federal minimum wage to $15 will be... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 4:00:00 AM CST January 27, 2021 in News
Tigers hold Texas A&M scoreless in last 9 minutes in 78-66 win
Tigers hold Texas A&M scoreless in last 9 minutes in 78-66 win
Four Tigers in double figures led by Cam Thomas' game high 28 points as LSU knocks off Texas A&M for... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 10:09:00 PM CST January 26, 2021 in Sports
Louisiana's Cassidy and Kennedy diverge on Trump impeachment
Louisiana's Cassidy and Kennedy diverge on Trump impeachment
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s two Republican U.S. senators are taking different approaches to the second impeachment trial against... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 9:36:00 PM CST January 26, 2021 in News
COVID outbreak stems from wrestling tournament in...
COVID outbreak stems from wrestling tournament in Gonzales, LHSAA issues memorandum effective immediately
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed that the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at the Lamar Dixon... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 9:00:00 PM CST January 26, 2021 in News
Gonzales subdivision approved, residents question whether it should have been
Gonzales subdivision approved, residents question whether it should have been
GONZALES - Farmland is turning into real estate, and there's a storm brewing in Ascension Parish. People who live in... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 7:30:00 PM CST January 26, 2021 in News
