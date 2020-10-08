74°
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening in Pointe Coupee Parish and the City of New Roads Thursday before... More >>
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in... More >>
WACO, Tx - Baylor University has suspended all football-related activities as a precautionary measure after recent positive coronavirus tests and... More >>
BATON ROUGE - LSU police needs assistance in identifying a suspect, who they believe is involved in a theft incident.... More >>
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to a severe weather threats from Hurricane Delta all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries... More >>
BATON ROUGE – The SEC announced Wednesday that the weekend LSU game set for Tiger Stadium will be played in... More >>
LAWRENCE, KS - LSU's former championship-winning head football coach, Les Miles, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Miles himself... More >>
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if coaches fail to keep... More >>
Tweets by wbrztraffic More >>
PIERRE PART - As Hurricane Delta spirals toward the Gulf Coast, people in Assumption Parish are getting ready. Along... More >>
BATON ROUGE – State officials encourage residents to stock up with hurricane supplies by Thursday night. That led to another... More >>
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers trying to chisel away at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus restrictions Wednesday... More >>
LAKE CHARLES - Residents who weathered Hurricane Laura just over a month ago are now trying to get out of... More >>
ASCENSION PARISH - Due to the latest storm, Hurricane Delta, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment ordered to close the waterway... More >>
BATON ROUGE - Capital city residents are complying with local advisories and stocking up on last-minute hurricane supplies ahead of... More >>
WASHINGTON — The Associated Press reported Thursday that according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the second presidential debate... More >>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had another positive test result to raise their outbreak to 23 cases,... More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid... More >>
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday that the second Plaquemine ferry will remain... More >>
BATON ROUGE — Members of Louisiana’s Legislative Black Caucus joined activists to demand transparency from state police after the death... More >>
News Video
Assumption Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by prepping homes, houseboats
Acadia Parish residents brace for Hurricane Delta by boarding windows, prepping sandbags
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
Junior League of Baton Rouge presents 'Hollydays'
Pierre Part residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall