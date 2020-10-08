74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of...
Pointe Coupee, New Roads prepare ahead of Delta
NEW ROADS - Final storm preps are happening in Pointe Coupee Parish and the City of New Roads Thursday before...
Thursday, October 08 2020
13 charged in plots against Michigan governor,...
13 charged in plots against Michigan governor, police
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Thursday in...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Former LSU coach Dave Aranda's first season...
Former LSU coach Dave Aranda's first season with Baylor suspended due to COVID-19
WACO, Tx - Baylor University has suspended all football-related activities as a precautionary measure after recent positive coronavirus tests and...
Thursday, October 08 2020
LSU police searching for suspect in theft...
LSU police searching for suspect in theft incident
BATON ROUGE - LSU police needs assistance in identifying a suspect, who they believe is involved in a theft incident....
Thursday, October 08 2020
All EBR Parish libraries closed Friday
All EBR Parish libraries closed Friday
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Due to a severe weather threats from Hurricane Delta all East Baton Rouge Parish libraries...
Thursday, October 08 2020
SEC: This weekend's LSU, Missouri game will...
SEC: This weekend's LSU, Missouri game will be played in Missouri
BATON ROUGE – The SEC announced Wednesday that the weekend LSU game set for Tiger Stadium will be played in...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Former LSU football coach Les Miles tests...
Former LSU football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19
LAWRENCE, KS - LSU's former championship-winning head football coach, Les Miles, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Miles himself...
Thursday, October 08 2020
SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask...
SEC threatens fines, suspensions for breaking mask protocols
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is threatening schools with $100,000 fines and individuals with suspensions if coaches fail to keep...
Thursday, October 08 2020
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES: Thursday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic
Thursday, October 08 2020
Pierre Part residents prepare ahead of Hurricane...
Pierre Part residents prepare ahead of Hurricane Delta's landfall
PIERRE PART - As Hurricane Delta spirals toward the Gulf Coast, people in Assumption Parish are getting ready. Along...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Shoppers stock up on emergency supplies before...
Shoppers stock up on emergency supplies before Hurricane Delta reaches Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – State officials encourage residents to stock up with hurricane supplies by Thursday night. That led to another...
Thursday, October 08 2020
GOP lawmakers seek to keep Louisiana pastor...
GOP lawmakers seek to keep Louisiana pastor from prosecution
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican Louisiana lawmakers trying to chisel away at Gov. John Bel Edwards' coronavirus restrictions Wednesday...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Long delays on I-10 near Lake Charles...
Long delays on I-10 near Lake Charles as residents flee path of Delta
LAKE CHARLES - Residents who weathered Hurricane Laura just over a month ago are now trying to get out of...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Ascension begins 'slow pumping-down' of waterways ahead...
Ascension begins 'slow pumping-down' of waterways ahead of Delta
ASCENSION PARISH - Due to the latest storm, Hurricane Delta, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment ordered to close the waterway...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Watch: Mayor Broome addresses EBR Parish on...
Watch: Mayor Broome addresses EBR Parish on Hurricane Delta
BATON ROUGE - Capital city residents are complying with local advisories and stocking up on last-minute hurricane supplies ahead of...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Both Biden and Trump reportedly back out...
Both Biden and Trump reportedly back out of virtual debate
WASHINGTON — The Associated Press reported Thursday that according to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, the second presidential debate...
Thursday, October 08 2020
AP source: New Titans positive test raises...
AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have had another positive test result to raise their outbreak to 23 cases,...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Stocks climb again on Wall Street with...
Stocks climb again on Wall Street with hopes for stimulus
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street Thursday as hope remains that Washington can approve more aid...
Thursday, October 08 2020
DOTD decides second Plaquemine ferry will remain...
DOTD decides second Plaquemine ferry will remain open due to Hurricane's shift
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Thursday that the second Plaquemine ferry will remain...
Thursday, October 08 2020
Louisiana Black Caucus, activists demand police transparency
Louisiana Black Caucus, activists demand police transparency
BATON ROUGE — Members of Louisiana's Legislative Black Caucus joined activists to demand transparency from state police after the death...
Thursday, October 08 2020
