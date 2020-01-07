Latest Weather Blog
LSU Playoffs
Yesterday
Mother & son from Joe Burrow's hometown gifted all-paid trip to national championship
Posted 4:54 PM 1/7/2020 by Sydney Kern
ATHENS, OHIO – The highly anticipated CFP National Championship game is turning into a once in a lifetime experience for a single mom and her son in Ohio. The pair will get the chance to watch their hometown hero, Joe Burrow, play for the trophy for free.
“My words were, 'are (More)
12/31/2019
LSU Peach Bowl, National Championship gear released on Tuesday
Posted 3:42 PM 1/7/2020 by Trey Couvillion
BATON ROUGE - Tiger fans got their first chance to get their hands on LSU’s new gear, following their dominating Peach Bowl victory.
The Peach Bowl and National Championship t-shirts hit shelves on Tuesday. But Tiger fans have their sights set on something bigger heading into (More)
1/2/2020
LSU allotment of title game tickets sold out
Posted 3:41 PM 1/7/2020 by Johnston von Springer
BATON ROUGE - All of LSU's 20,000 tickets for this month's national championship game have already been sold. The tickets ranged from $425 and $875.
If you weren't lucky enough to get one of those tickets, the secondhand market is your best bet. However, you aren't alone in wanting a (More)
1/3/2020
LSU superfan Colton Moore gifted tickets to national championship game
Posted 3:41 PM 1/7/2020 by WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - A young Alabama boy who stole the hearts of LSU fans this past year is the heading to the biggest game in recent Tiger history.
Colton Moore, the 9-year-old superfan from (More)
Yesterday
Just win, baby: Hospital giving newborns LSU onesies ahead of national championship
Posted 3:41 PM 1/7/2020 by Bess Casserleigh
BATON ROUGE - This week only, babies born at Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge will be given free LSU-themed onesies ahead of the Tiger's national championship appearance.
The garments say things like "HOW BOUT THEM TIGERS, BABY 2020" and "LET'S GEAUX BEBE 2020."(More)...
Today
No, LSU is not canceling classes for the national championship game
Posted 3:26 PM 1/7/2020 by Jeremy Krail
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers may be competing for a national title this coming Monday, but the university says it still expects everyone to show up for classes that day.
Students have been clamoring for the school to cancel classes ever since they realized the first day of the spring (More)
