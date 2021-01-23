59°
Latest Weather Blog
Grid
List
BATON ROUGE - A local school district wants to distribute vaccines at their schools so its employees won't have have... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday that Louisiana is faring better than most states when it comes... More >>
in
The weak front that brought rain to the Capital Area on Friday morning will stall along the Louisiana coast. As... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Airline Highway that involved a dump truck. The Baton... More >>
in
After nearly five months without an operating radar, the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has service restored to... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue to ban tailgating on its campus whenever the 2021 baseball season begins. According... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump... More >>
in
Tweets by wbrztraffic More >>
in
LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A former teacher in southwest Louisiana has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Rouses co-owner Donald Rouse Sr. issued a public apology during a radio interview Friday, about two weeks... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - Nearly two years after a man was gunned down while trying to stop someone from stealing his... More >>
in
BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that Louisiana is introducing an app that could alert you if you've been... More >>
in
The Senate voted Friday (Jan. 22) to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden's choice for defense secretary.... More >>
in
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be... More >>
in
ASCENSION PARISH - Highway 42 and Highway 73 will be temporarily closed in northern Ascension Parish for several hours Tuesday.... More >>
in
CHICAGO - A tire fell from a small plane that was flying over a Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening, startling the... More >>
in
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to nearly $1 billion ahead... More >>
in
Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID, according to People Magazine . The 47-year-old comedian's representative issued a... More >>
in
ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run... More >>
in
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiny Tiger fan Maya Whitfield's home gymnastics routine
-
2021 Baton Rouge Blues Festival rescheduled for September
-
Governor John Bel Edwards gives updates on the state's response to COVID-19
-
Iberville schools pushing for on-campus vaccinations
-
Governor responds as thousands continue waiting for unemployment benefits