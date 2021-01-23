59°
Iberville schools pushing for on-campus vaccinations
Iberville schools pushing for on-campus vaccinations
BATON ROUGE - A local school district wants to distribute vaccines at their schools so its employees won't have have... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 7:42:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Governor touts successful but gradual vaccine rollout in Louisiana
Governor touts successful but gradual vaccine rollout in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday that Louisiana is faring better than most states when it comes... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 6:27:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Not the prettiest weekend, much warmer by Monday
Not the prettiest weekend, much warmer by Monday
The weak front that brought rain to the Capital Area on Friday morning will stall along the Louisiana coast. As... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 5:40:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 5:31:50 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Police: Person struck and killed by dump...
Police: Person struck and killed by dump truck on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly crash on Airline Highway that involved a dump truck. The Baton... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 5:05:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Lake Charles radar site back up after Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles radar site back up after Hurricane Laura
After nearly five months without an operating radar, the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has service restored to... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 4:26:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in Weather
LSU limiting Alex Box attendance to 25...
LSU limiting Alex Box attendance to 25 percent, extends tailgating ban to baseball games
BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue to ban tailgating on its campus whenever the 2021 baseball season begins. According... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 4:13:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, triggering trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against Donald Trump... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 2:31:16 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
LIVE UPDATES: Friday afternoon commute
Tweets by wbrztraffic More >>
15 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 2:02:54 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Ex-teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
Ex-teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student
LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A former teacher in southwest Louisiana has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 1:57:29 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Rouses co-owner apologizes for attending Trump rally in Washington
Rouses co-owner apologizes for attending Trump rally in Washington
BATON ROUGE - Rouses co-owner Donald Rouse Sr. issued a public apology during a radio interview Friday, about two weeks... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 1:53:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Suspected gunman charged with killing man who tried to stop car theft
Suspected gunman charged with killing man who tried to stop car theft
BATON ROUGE - Nearly two years after a man was gunned down while trying to stop someone from stealing his... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 12:40:00 PM CST January 22, 2021 in News
New app could alert Louisianans when they're exposed to COVID
New app could alert Louisianans when they're exposed to COVID
BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that Louisiana is introducing an app that could alert you if you've been... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 11:53:00 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Lloyd Austin confirmed as Secretary of Defense,...
Lloyd Austin confirmed as Secretary of Defense, becomes first Black Pentagon chief
The Senate voted Friday (Jan. 22) to confirm retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as President Joe Biden's choice for defense secretary.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 11:38:53 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The NFL announced Friday that 7,500 health care workers vaccinated for the coronavirus will be... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 11:37:52 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
LA 42 & LA 73 closed in...
LA 42 & LA 73 closed in parts of Ascension Parish Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH - Highway 42 and Highway 73 will be temporarily closed in northern Ascension Parish for several hours Tuesday.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 11:25:00 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Tire falls from small plane, lands in Chicago neighborhood
Tire falls from small plane, lands in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO - A tire fell from a small plane that was flying over a Chicago neighborhood Thursday evening, startling the... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 10:28:00 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Nearly $1B Mega Millions prize due to long odds, slow sales
Nearly $1B Mega Millions prize due to long odds, slow sales
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has grown to nearly $1 billion ahead... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 10:10:49 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Comedian, Dave Chappelle, tests positive for COVID-19
Comedian, Dave Chappelle, tests positive for COVID-19
Comedian Dave Chappelle has tested positive for COVID, according to People Magazine . The 47-year-old comedian's representative issued a... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 10:10:00 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86
ATLANTA (AP) — Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth’s home run... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, January 22 2021 Jan 22, 2021 Friday, January 22, 2021 10:09:00 AM CST January 22, 2021 in News
