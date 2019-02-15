Cloudy, mild weekend gives way to wet weather next week

Despite additional clouds, each afternoon will run a bit warmer through the weekend. A stalled front in the region will lead to isolated showers.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Far less sunshine is anticipated for Friday. Still, southerly winds of 5-10mph will allow high temperatures to continue creeping higher. Rain chances are nominal, but you may find a light shower. Expect a top out reading in the mid 70s. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a much better chance of some fog and lows in the low 60s.

Up Next: A weak, stalled frontal system could create a shower or two on Saturday and Sunday, but any activity should remain isolated. Mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the 70s and low temperatures in the 60s are anticipated. Morning fog could become an issue again on Sunday. The chance for rain will increase by Tuesday and Wednesday as a deep layer of moisture will move over a front stalled along the coast. As of now, the threat for significant rain is expected to stay just north and east of the WBRZ Weather forecast area. Stay tuned!

LSU Baseball: The season opener at Alex Box Stadium looks pretty good—especially for February. There is potential for a few showers with the best chance of this on Sunday. However, the LSU Tarp Crew should not be any busier than usual. The weekend afternoon games will likely have temperatures in the 70s, but with clouds and breeze, you may want to keep a light pullover handy, just in case.

THE EXPLANATION:

An upper level trough will move into the Midwest on Saturday evening. Once again, the bulk of action with this event will stay north of the local area. A weak front will slip southeastward through the weekend helping an uptick of cloud cover. However, with low and mid-level relative humidity in the 70-80 percent range and weak vertical motions, some breaks in the clouds are expected. There may be a passing shower or two Saturday and Sunday as the front moves into and stalls in the region. Any showers should be light and isolated. With southeast winds in the 5mph range and moisture pooling ahead of the front, some fog is possible each morning as well. By Sunday night and Monday, a deep trough parked in the western U.S. and continued southwest flow aloft will begin to pump a lot of moisture into the atmosphere. As a series of disturbances work through the atmosphere and ride over a stalled front in the Gulf of Mexico, several rounds of rain and embedded thunderstorms will occur. This general pattern will stay in place through at least Thursday. The greatest concern for heavy rain will likely be for locations just north of the local forecast area. At this time, a manageable 7-Day total of 1 to 3 inches is forecast. However, any training cells or repositioning of the stalled front could result in shifting the corridor of heaviest rain so continue to monitor the forecast.

--Dr. Josh

