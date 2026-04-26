72°
Latest Weather Blog
WBRZ's April Davis is getting ready to bust a move at this weekend's Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own as one of the star dancers!
April Davis, one of WBRZ's 2une In anchors, is participating in the dance competition to support local youth mentorship. On Friday morning, she showed off some of her dance moves at Mestizo's and spoke to organizers of the event.
Voting is open now, and each vote costs $20. The Dancing for Big Buddy event is happening on April 25 at the PMAC. It kicks off at 6 p.m. WBRZ's John Pastorek and Syvia Weatherspoon will be emceeing the event.
Click here to learn more and to vote for April!
News
WBRZ's April Davis is getting ready to bust a move at this weekend's Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser
BATON ROUGE — The 18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraising event is this weekend, with one of WBRZ's own... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
-
East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office holds annual Crime Victims' Picnic to...
-
18th annual Dancing for Big Buddy fundraiser kicks off featuring several members...
-
All clear given after blowout along natural gas pipeline in southwestern St....
-
Mall of Louisiana reopens two days after death of high school senior...
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
-
Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather