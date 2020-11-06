Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Internet goes wild over LSU players' viral White House video
WASHINGTON - The LSU football team took over social media Friday thanks to their visit to the White House. But it wasn't just their meeting with Donald Trump that whipped up a social media storm.
Shortly after the team's visit with the president, a video shared on social media showed several players doing the "Get the Gat" dance popularized by the football team alongside an unidentified woman.
Got the White House on it ?? #getthegatchallenge @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/hY2zkE2Psx— Subtweet Shawn (@SubtweetShawn3) January 17, 2020
The mystery woman has garnered just as much attention on Twitter as the players themselves, with dozens of users trying to figure out just who she is.
Who is the lady?— Kajun Kannabis ?????? (@KajunKannabis) January 17, 2020
Who is the woman dancing in the video?— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 17, 2020
WBRZ confirmed through sources the woman is Gemi Bordelon, wife of former LSU and NFL player Ben Bordelon. The Bordelons have close ties to members of Louisiana's congressional delegation. The family lives in Lafourche Parish near Coach Orgeron's hometown.
