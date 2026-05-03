Vigil appears overnight honoring Denham Springs school crossing guard killed in drunk driving crash

DENHAM SPRINGS — A vigil appeared overnight outside Seventh Ward Elementary for a crossing guard who died after being hit by a vehicle near Gray's Creek Elementary on Thursday.

Katy Wells was on duty after school at Gray's Creek Elementary when a truck driving northwest on La. 16 hit her, according to a Livingston Parish Schools spokesperson. She died as a result of the crash.

Sheriff Jason Ard told 2une-in's Abigail Whitam on Friday morning that the tragedy is a reminder to do better by staying vigilant and paying better attention to surroundings when driving.

Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide and DWI.

"The impairment is unacceptable," Sheriff Ard said. "We work hard every day to keep these things from happening. But everybody out there makes a choice to pop a top and get behind the wheel. This individual did that. He will suffer the consequences, but it will not ever replace Ms. Katy Wells."

The school system said Wells had worked for it and the sheriff's office for 40 years. She was most recently a crossing guard for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary.

On Monday, Sheriff Ard announced the creation of a benefit fund for Wells' family. Donations can be made to the Katherine Wells Benefit Fund at any Hancock Whitney Bank location.

Donations should be made to the Katherine Wells Benefit Fund, Acct #0072743655. Donations can also be dropped off or mailed to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Attn: Jamie Felder, PO Box 850, Livingston, LA 70754.

According to the sheriff's office, this is the only official account to benefit the Wells' family.