Three people taken to hospital after car flips on I-10 Westbound near College Drive exit
BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 Westbound near College Drive are blocked due to a wreck that occurred around 2:45 p.m.
DOTD traffic cameras show a flipped car against the barrier wall. BRPD and other first responders are at the scene.
Officials say four people were injured and three were taken to a hospital.
Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 merge.
