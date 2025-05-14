Three people taken to hospital after car flips on I-10 Westbound near College Drive exit

BATON ROUGE — The two right lanes of I-10 Westbound near College Drive are blocked due to a wreck that occurred around 2:45 p.m.

DOTD traffic cameras show a flipped car against the barrier wall. BRPD and other first responders are at the scene.

Officials say four people were injured and three were taken to a hospital.

Congestion is approaching the I-10/I-12 merge.