Thieves take trailer full of cleaning supplies used to disinfect businesses amid COVID outbreak

BATON ROUGE - One company working around the clock to keep businesses clean during the pandemic was hit by thieves Wednesday night.

When workers at the Paul Davis Restoration and Cleaning service arrived to work Thursday morning, they were shocked to see a 20-foot long company trailer was missing with all of their equipment inside of it.

"That's a good part of our business now and probably will be for the foreseeable future," company owner Gary Johnson said.

A pair of men were seen on surveillance video driving off with the company trailer.

"It clearly shows the vehicle they were driving. It clearly shows the two individuals and one of them looked right at the camera" Johnson said.

The security video of the theft was recorded at 10:30 Wednesday evening on Industriplex Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

Johnson estimates the loss is over $7,000, including the trailer and contents.

A second smaller trailer was also burglarized.

"We need it to do what we do, and right now, we're busy doing the disinfecting and the cleaning and a lot of business are depending on us to do that", Johnson said.

The thieves used a power tool to cut off a lock and changed the hitch on the back of their pick up truck so they could drive off with the trailer.

"It's upsetting when you see that on camera. You see guys that back up something that belongs to you and attach themselves to it and just drive away with something you paid for. That's just upsetting," Johnson said.

The company says the trailer was located thanks to a tip that came in just after our story aired. It was found abandoned outside a Circle K on Acadian Thruway, and nothing appeared to have been taken from inside the trailer.

No arrests have been made at this time.