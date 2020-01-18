The Pledge of Allegiance: Capitol Elementary School - Capitol LEADERS

Home
Door-to-door home alarm sale practices being investigated
PRAIRIEVILLE - When Cornel Blouin had a knock on his door last November, he never suspected a thing. Now weeks later he says he's discouraged and...
Limousine company busy ahead of championship weekend
BATON ROUGE - For the last couple of...
Customers say some trash collection services lacking consistency
PRAIRIEVILLE - Customers with overflowing garbage cans are...
Louisiana Medicaid managed care contract awards thrown out
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts awarded by Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration have been scrapped by Louisiana’s chief procurement officer, who determined the...
Baker police respond to a shooting on Davis Street, one person in critical condition
BAKER - Baker Police are responding to a...
Audit: Louisiana city's pay supplement may have been illegal
OAKDALE, La. (AP) — A southwestern Louisiana city...
Cooler conditions today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Finally, no fog this morning! Temperatures are also a little cooler, as we are experiencing morning temperatures in the mid-50s...
Light afternoon showers today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
Warm conditions through the week
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: A dense...
Sports
Kiya Johnson helps lead LSU to third straight win
BATON ROUGE- LSU gymnastics won their third meet of the season on Friday against the Auburn Tigers 196.575 – 196.275. Freshman Kiya Johnson won her...
How the 'Get The Gat' challenge was created
The Get The Gat Challenge has taken over...
Several LSU football stars declare for 2020 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Many of the LSU football...
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Volunteers needed to assist in Special Olympics bowling tournament, Saturday
BATON ROUGE - Special Olympics Louisiana athletes work hard training and competing at local levels in hopes of competing in the state games or tournaments each...
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
News Video
Joe Burrow speaks at the LSU celebration ceremony
Coach O celebration speech at PMAC
Gov. John Bel Edwards LSU celebration ceremony speech
Watch fireworks blast off as Coach O accepts trophy
Parking an issue this weekend
Sports Video
How the Get The Gat Challenge was created
The story of LSU Football's unofficial barber
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show