88°
Latest Weather Blog
Starwood Court duplex near Gardere Lane catches fire; St. George Fire says it was caused by air fryer
Related Story
ST. GEORGE — A duplex on Starwood Court near the intersection of Port Drive off Gardere Lane caught fire over the weekend after one of the residents stepped away from an air fryer while cooking.
The fire, which was reported around 3:09 p.m. on Sunday, started in the kitchen of the single-story duplex. It took St. George firefighters minutes to put out the fire.
Fire officials said that they contained the flames to the kitchen.
No injuries were reported, with all residents outside the home when crews arrived. The occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by smoke alarms, St. George Fire officials said.
News
Starwood Court duplex near Gardere Lane catches fire; St. George Fire says it was caused by air fryer
ST. GEORGE — A duplex on Starwood Court near the intersection of Port Drive off Gardere Lane caught fire over... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 50-year-old man dies after passenger van collides with log truck in...
-
New Orleans-constructed main component of Artemis rocket arrives at Kennedy Space Center
-
Mobile home, 2 cars burned in early-morning fire
-
YMCA offering free swimming lessons for second grade students this summer
-
Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama could gain more control over their coastal waters...
Sports Video
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question
-
LSU tennis will host NCAA Regional play this weekend
-
LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
-
Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
-
Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama