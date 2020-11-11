71°
Latest Weather Blog
Road closure this weekend ahead of century-old farmhouse move
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - In June, Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg was fielding angry calls from residents in her district.
The homeowners were concerned about a resident trying to move a century-old farmhouse down Highland Road into University Acres. A move that would involve a lot of tree trimming.
Since then, enough signatures have been collected to obtain the proper permits to transport the house.
On Saturday, the city will be closing down Highland at Dentation to Sunset, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to trim any branches that might get in the way.
The official move of the home will not happen until August 1st.
News
BATON ROUGE - In June, Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg was fielding angry calls from residents in her district. The homeowners... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterans honored across Baton Rouge on Veterans Day
-
EBR Schools send letter encouraging virtual learners to return to the classroom
-
Prep football championships to be played at Superdome; LHSAA sets playoff parameters
-
Health officials reveal plan for distributing COVID-19 vaccine once available
-
Deputies investigating La. teen's 'suspicious' death, reaching out to family amid social...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville edges Zachary 13-12 for sole possession of District 4-5A
-
Expectations for Kwon Alexander for the Saints; Fantasy Focus Week 9 Full
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 5 - Nicholas Johnson
-
'Get it out the mud,' Scotlandville's emotional journey to 4-0
-
Friday Night Blitz: Week 6 10-30-2020