Open meeting being held Tuesday to discuss carbon capture in Livingston Parish

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - The public is invited to come out Tuesday evening and ask questions about carbon capture and sequestration in Livingston Parish.

District 8 Councilman Dean Coates says the meeting is not based on any particular on-going projects, it is simply to educate the public on the dangers associated with carbon capture.

"We want it to be a very informal and informational meeting. Regardless what side of the aisle you may be on with this particular issue, whether you're for carbon capture or against it come to the meeting, learn something, ask questions. We're looking to interact with everyone," Coates said.

The open meeting will be held at French Settlement High School in the new gym at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.