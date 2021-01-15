One year later, Jimmy Burrow reminisces on LSU's national title, 'best season ever'

BATON ROUGE - Over the last calendar year, there are plenty of moments we'd wish to forget. Jan. 13, 2020, the night LSU completed the 'best season ever' by hoisting the national championship trophy, is not among them.

That night, was just one year ago.

"It does seem like it was a long time ago,"Jimmy, Joe Burrow's dad, said in an interview Wednesday with WBRZ. "I mean, [there are] so many different things that have happened to Joe, to our family, to LSU."

A lot has changed since Joe and company put an exclamation point on a perfect season, including a global pandemic and Joe's ascension to the NFL. Even amid plenty of upheavals, that superb night in the Superdome, 365 days ago, still manages to bring back fond memories for the entire family.

"Just seeing Joe holding the national championship trophy at the end of the game, and the joy on his face," Jimmy recalls, when asked about a moment from LSU's matchup with Clemson he can't forget. "Just the interactions with his teammates and Coach O..."

Jimmy, who retired from coaching before the 2019 season so he could attend each of Joe's games, is getting used to watching college football from afar. With Alabama being crowned the new national champion this week, a debate has ensued between the 2019 Tigers and the 2020 Tide. After getting a front-row seat to the former, Jimmy has his mind made up.

"I know some pundits and a lot of different people are maybe even challenging [LSU's 2019 season] after the other night," Burrow said. "But, the fact you had the Heisman Trophy winner, you had almost every other major award, I think it's the best football that's ever played in college. The national championship bears that out."

Watching his son reach the mountain top of college football ranks as Jimmy's ultimate memory, but one play stands out from the title tussle with Clemson he'll also never forget. It came after Joe connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a knockout score.

"He's coming off the field and pointing to his ring finger," Burrow recalls. "You just knew then in Joe's mind that, that just did it. I still get goosebumps thinking about it."

While looking back on the best moments of the 'best season ever' are delightful, and at times, much needed, Jimmy and his wife are looking forward to when they can return to their adopted hometown of Baton Rouge once again.

"We miss the tailgates," Burrow said. "That took a lot to get used to, and Joe's playing for the Bengals and we can't even go to most of the games. The 1 p.m. starts make tailgating hard at 10 [a.m.] on a Sunday."