One dead, one critically injured in crash on Joor Road Friday morning

CENTRAL - A crash on Joor Road near Highway 64 left one person dead and another critically injured.

The crash happened on Joor Road and officials said one person, 50-year-old Charles Lepisto IV, died on the scene.

Another was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The roadway was shut down in both directions while emergency officials worked the scene, and is expected to be closed for several hours.

No word on what caused the crash was immediately available. This is a developing story.