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New Orleans NASA facility rolling out Artemis III lunar rocket on Monday

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NEW ORLEANS - NASA will roll the largest section of the agency's Space Launch System Rocket out of the agency's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Monday.

This rocket will be used to launch the second crewed Artemis mission.

The section containing the liquid hydrogen tank, liquid oxygen tank, intertank and forward skirt will be loaded on the agency's Pegasus barge for delivery to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Artemis III is currently scheduled for launch in 2027, following the successful Artemis II test flight mission around the Moon that concluded on April 10.

WBRZ will have a crew at the Michoud Facility to give live updates and coverage.

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New Orleans NASA facility rolling out Artemis...
New Orleans NASA facility rolling out Artemis III lunar rocket on Monday
NEW ORLEANS - NASA will roll the largest section of the agency's Space Launch System Rocket out of the agency's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 Monday, April 20, 2026 6:24:00 AM CDT April 20, 2026

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