Morgan Davis settling into her new role, sport with Southeastern

Morgan Davis is quite the athlete. It's normal for 6'4" centers to dominate women's basketball, but not after stepping away from the court for four years.

Prior to coming to southeastern Davis played volleyball at Texas A&M, and she decided for her last year she wanted a new challenge.

"In high school I played two sports and I had to decide on one and that was volleyball but I always had the dream to play my fifth year of basketball," Davis said.

"Once she got on campus and we saw her hands and her feet and just her her touch around the rim. We knew we could work with her," Southeastern head basketball coach Ayla Guzzardo said.

Even though David struggled getting back in basketball shape, some of her volleyball instincts helped her on the hardwood.

"I'm trying to explain to her when someone comes in the pain to block a shot. I'm like, get up and just spike it jumping. Like as hard as you can hit it just hit it. So we just try to transfer a little bit here and there. But she's she's got a knack for it," Guzzardo said.

And Davis is now seeing her basketball dream fulfilled at Southeastern.

"It's kind of put a new fire underneath me that you know there's this new goal especially with the team we have this year that we have a very, very good chance to win conference and just to be a part of that and to help in some way has been, you know, the biggest blessing," Davis said.

The Lady Lions have been rolling with Davis, winning 5 games in a row.