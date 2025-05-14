Metro Council taking up Thrive! Baton Rouge funding reallocation plan at Wednesday meeting

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Metro Council is set to discuss a new funding plan that would reallocate funds from multiple city-parish agencies into a general fund at a pubic meeting on Wednesday.

The funding plan — Thrive! Baton Rouge — is divided into four separate items on the council's agenda.

According to the Metro Council's agenda for Wednesday's meeting, the first item would extend a 11.1 mill tax set aside for the East Baton Rouge Parish Library System for the next ten years. It would also authorize the city-parish to rededicate 2.8 mills — $52.4 million in funds — from this tax to a parish general fund. The plan also says that 8.3 mills will be dedicated to the library budget annually.

The second item would see the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control’s secondary millage of 1 mills renewed for ten years starting in 2027. The proposal says that $6 million can be rededicated to the parish-wide fund, with .50 mills being used to fund the department and .50 mills being funneled to the general fund.

Another item would see the Parish General Alimony Millage be renewed at an increased 4 mills if the plan passes. The current rate is set at 2.96 mills.

The last item to be voted on Wednesday would renew the millage that funds the Council on Aging, funding Meals on Wheels and other programs, for an additional decade starting in 2027. The proposal would rededicate 2 mills to be used for Council on Aging spending. Additionally, .25 mills will be rededicated to the parish general fund.

A major part of the fund will be used for a city-parish-wide workforce optimization initiative, with $13 million being used to invest in the parish-wide workforce, specifically their compensation packages, a spokesperson for Mayor-President Sid Edwards said in March.

The Metro Council will vote on the four separate items within the funding plan on Wednesday at the 4 p.m. meeting. If passed, each funding item will appear on the Nov. 15 ballot to be voted on parish-wide. The meeting agenda is available here.