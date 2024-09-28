Man spray paints LSU tiger eye on Coach O's mom's yard

LAROSE – Usually, during the holidays people are decorating their yards with lights and wreaths, but one man is making it his mission to add some purple and gold to the mix.

“I do this on the weekends when I have time to do it. I work at a ship yard up the road,” said Tyler Detillier.

Detillier has been spray painting the LSU tiger eye on his neighbors' lawns. The trend caught on after he did his own yard.

“It’s been a hit ever since,” said Detillier.

This year the art caught the eye of a big, well-known fan.

“I was excited. I feel like I owe her to do this. All of LSU owes it to her,” said Detillier.

Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s mom, ‘Coco’, asked Tyler to brighten up her yard.

“I was honored,” he said.

The eye is adding to Coco's collection in the yard of her Larose home. She has a wishlist displayed. On that list is LSU head coach and beating Alabama, both checked off, but there are two items still unchecked. That’s a Heisman trophy and becoming national champions.

“We had hopes of winning an SEC Championship and now you're looking at a national title, it’s huge,” said Detillier, who says he’s been a Tiger fan since he could talk.

That's why Detillier says he couldn't wait to add to Coco Orgeron's lawn. Without her, none of the success would be possible.

“It all starts with her,” he said.

Detillier has spray painted a handful of other yards in south Louisiana. He says it takes him about an hour to do.