La. State Capitol increases safety ahead of Tuesday's packed Senate committee

BATON ROUGE - After a fiery debate Friday over the future of Louisiana’s Congressional districts, the Senate and Governmental Affairs committee prepared for another long afternoon of public testimony.

The crowds on Friday raised safety concerns at the State Capitol, as more visitors packed its grounds on Tuesday ahead of an expected vote.

WBRZ asked Capitol officials and the Louisiana State Police what measures would be taken to ensure the safety of spectators and lawmakers.

In a response, the Louisiana State Police said it regularly works in partnership with Capitol Police and House and Senate security. Those groups work together to evaluate safety and security conditions to ensure the public hearing can continue.

“We cannot discuss operational details or specific parameters, as doing so could compromise the safety and effectiveness of those security efforts,” a spokesperson said.

Anger and frustration grew last week as State Sen. Jay Morris presented three bills eliminating one or both of the state’s majority and minority districts.

Those bills ignited anger in lawmakers and protestors alike, both saying the potential changes would dilute black voter representation.

This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the state’s congressional map in Louisiana v. Callais, which includes two majority, minority districts, calling it racially gerrymandered.

In response, Gov. Jeff Landry halted the state’s ongoing congressional race. Landry argued the elections could not proceed under an unconstitutional map. That prompted lawmakers to send a set of maps to lawmakers for debate and a vote.