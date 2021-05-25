Candidate for Lt. Governor draws criticism for use of 'n' word

BATON ROUGE - A state Senator from Opelousas is drawing fire tonight for a controversial campaign ad that uses the "n" word.

Elbert Guillory says his ad refers to the words of President Lyndon Johnson in 1964 after he signed the Civil Rights Act. According to Guillory's Facebook Page, he used the word to refer to how Johnson tried to keep blacks voting for democrats for the next 200 years by giving them, "not much but just a little something."

Guillory wrote on Facebook, "Some liberal democrats are raising Cain that our ad uses the term n****r just as Johnson said it. They want to distract from the real message and focus on the offensive word. I am offended by Johnson's plan and it's terrible impact on my community and on my Country!"



Political analyst Clay Young believes Guillory's ad was carefully calculated, but he must have a plan now to target those criticizing him for using the slur.

"We have a very savvy political populace now with social media existing in the way that it is," Young said. "It's harder to move people with chicanery and slight of hand. So some people will shake it off as as being politics. Some might be offended by it... but at the end of the day, it worked."

State NAACP Director Dr. Ernest Johnson believes the ad is in poor taste.

"A few years ago the NAACP buried the 'n' word," Johnson said. "It's not a word that should be in our vocabulary, and it's not something acceptable at the time it was introduced and should not be accepted now."

Johnson calls Guillory's ad race baiting, and says it does nothing to unite the people of Louisiana.

"I hope that the statewide election this year will not see the intentional use of the division of races of this state as a mechanism to get elected," Johnson said.

Guillory is considered an underdog in the four-person matchup for Lt. Governor. He's raised a small fraction of money compared to his two other Republican opponents.