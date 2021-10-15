Baton Rouge resident finds mysterious, seemingly decades-old photo in mailbox

BATON ROUGE - Amy Anderson came home to an odd piece of mail after going out of town for vacation.

"When we got back, we checked our mail like anyone else would, and we found this really strange photo that looks like something from the 1960s," Anderson said.

Mixed in with bills and other papers was a small, yellowing photo of a woman she didn't recognize, torn in half.

"It's a lady with the kind of bouffant hair from the 60s. I recognized it because it looks like all the pictures of my mom from high school," she said.

And on the back, a hand-written message:

"To a wonderful and sweet person, I will always remember as a friend. Love, June."

Anderson says she doesn't know the woman, or anyone named June. But she is keen to figure out who she is and why the photo was put in her mailbox.

"The way I am, I really wanted to figure out if it was maybe somebody looking for a friend, or long lost love or maybe someone passed away."