2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene Baptist Church

BATON ROUGE — This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene Baptist Church.

This year's event, which is being held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Spanish Town Road church, is themed around "Stepping Out of the Boat." Organizers said the goal of the event is to give men a chance to "step out" in their faith and grow.

On Thursday, Pastor Torey White with Faith Ministries and Navarro Bailey with Waymaker Outreach Ministries visited 2une In to discuss the event.