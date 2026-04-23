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2une In Previews: Old Governor's Mansion hosting lecture on Huey Long in series on state history

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BATON ROUGE — This week, the Old Governor's Mansion is hosting a lecture on former Gov. Huey P. Long as its lecture series on Louisiana's history continues.

Former Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne will present "Longism and Louisiana Politics," covering Long's life, death and legacy.

This is the second in a four-part series on Louisiana's cultural and political history. It's happening at 5:30 p.m. on April 23.

Admission is free and a reception will follow the event.

Dardenne visited with 2une-in's April Davis to preview the upcoming lecture. 

Learn more here. 

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2une In Previews: Old Governor's Mansion hosting...
2une In Previews: Old Governor's Mansion hosting lecture on Huey Long in series on state history
BATON ROUGE — This week, the Old Governor's Mansion is hosting a lecture on former Gov. Huey P. Long as... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 Tuesday, April 21, 2026 6:09:00 AM CDT April 21, 2026

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