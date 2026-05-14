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2une In Previews: Junior League of Baton Rouge's Women's Leadership Academy
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BATON ROUGE — The Junior League of Baton Rouge is launching a new six-month leadership development program for senior and executive-level women across Louisiana.
The program is called the Women's Leadership Academy, and it's powered by the LSU Leadership Development Institute.
President of the Junior League Jessica Sharon and Dean of the College of Human Sciences and Education, Roland Mitchell, joined 2une In's April Davis on Tuesday to share more about the program.
They say the program is cohort-based and combines expert facilitation, peer learning, applied leadership exercises and individualized reflection. It's designed for women already leading major organizations across all sectors of business.
Women who complete the program leave with an expanded leadership capacity and a personal leadership development plan. They also receive a cross-sector professional network and formal credentials recognizing completion of graduate-level leadership development.
To sign up for the program, you can visit the Junior League website.
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