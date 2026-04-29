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2une In Previews: Auditions for second-annual Mid City's Got Talent open through May
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BATON ROUGE — The second-annual Mid City's Got Talent is coming up, and applications to perform are still open!
The event, designed to showcase Baton Rouge's singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, acrobats, aerial artists, dog trainers, fire dancers, spoken-word artists, comedians and other talented individuals, returns this summer, with all funds raised supporting the Midcity Redevelopment Alliance.
Amanda Carlin, the alliance's president, visited 2une In on Monday to share more about Mid City's Got Talent.
Auditions for the event are open through May 31, with the top eight performers showing off their skills at a live show on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Raising Cane's River Center. The winner gets $1,000.
Click here to submit your audition.
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BATON ROUGE — The second-annual Mid City's Got Talent is coming up, and applications to perform are still open! ... More >>
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